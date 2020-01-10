Scooby-Doo’s Mystery Machine hits Colorado ski slopes

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KUSA) – An iconic vehicle from the Scooby Doo cartoons has shown up in the Colorado ski slopes.

Living in Summit County, Colorado, Mike McGowen likes a lot of snow because it means spending time in his Snowcat.

Snowcats are enclosed-cab, truck-sized, fully tracked vehicles that are usually seen at ski areas grooming ski runs. McGowen bought a snowcat so he could get into the backcountry for a little skiing, and made it stand out with its distinct and recognizable artwork.

“We take out customers, clients, friends and just have fun,” said McGowen.

While it’s been built for the backcountry, McGowen’s snowcat also looks like it could solve a few mysteries, with a paint job that turned it into the Mystery Machine from the Scooby-Doo cartoons. The Mystery Machine is a well-recognized vehicle in pop culture which the gang in Scooby Doo uses to get everywhere.

“We cat ski and we solve mysteries,” McGowen said.

