WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Scooter’s Coffee will be celebrating teachers with a free drink on their own “Scooter’s Coffee Teacher Appreciation Day,” Wednesday, Sept. 7.

Scooter’s Coffee says, “Teachers are not only passionate about what they do, but they also exemplify Scooter’s Coffee Core Values of Integrity, Love, Humility and Courage, day in and day out.”

The company says they look forward to serving amazing teachers as they embark on the new school year.

To enjoy a free drink of any size, all a teacher needs to do is present their valid school ID at any participating Scooter’s Coffee location. The offer is valid for one per customer, while supplies last. Drinks cannot be ordered ahead of time.

To view Scooter’s Coffee’s menu, click here.