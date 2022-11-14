WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Search analysis by the website MovingApt.com shows Kansans are showing interest in moving to three states in particular.

The data shows California as a top pick for those considering relocating. Neighboring states Missouri and Colorado come in second and third for relocating searches.

When working to determine which states Kansans were most interested in, the website’s team considered search terms like “houses in,” “Zillow,” “Apartments in,” “Living in,” “Move to,” “Live in,” and “Relocate to” and looked at the combined searches for each U.S. state name to find which were the most in-demand in each state.

A spokesperson for MovingApt.com commented on the findings: “Often when looking to move to another area, most people’s first course of action is to consult Google for information on houses available, local schools, job opportunities, and leisure activities in the area.

“By analyzing the number of searches for terms relating to moving house, we were able to get a good picture of which states residents have the desire to move to. California was the most frequently searched-for state to relocate to by far, coming out top for half of the U.S. states.”

The spokesperson says California may be a top pick due to its usually pleasant weather, food scene, and the different ranges of landscape that provide a variety of recreational activities.

The website does point to the higher cost of living in the three states, especially the cost of buying a home. For example, the average home price in California is $816,804, which is 296.17% higher than in Kansas, where the average is $206,176.

In Missouri, the average home price is $231,062, the 40th highest in all of the U.S. and $24,886 more expensive than in Kansas. In Colorado, the average house price is $604,911, which is $398,735 more than in Kansas.

One difference between Kansas and the three states that the MovingApt.com analysis did not include in their report is that all three states have legalized the use of recreational marijuana. While California and Colorado were two of the first, Missouri recently passed legalized recreational use in the Nov. 2 general election.