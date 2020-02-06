Security video may show missing 11-year-old Colorado boy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KUSA) – A crime lab was parked outside the Colorado Springs, Colorado home of Gannon Stauch Wednesday, the day after the surfacing of a new surveillance video that appears to show the missing 11-year-old getting into a truck on January 27, the last day he was seen.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said that video is now part of their investigation.

Letecia Stauch, who is Gannon’s stepmother, told investigators she last saw Gannon at his home between 3:15 p.m. and 4 p.m. on January 27. She told the Sheriff’s Office he said he was going to a friend’s house.

A neighbor who captured the surveillance video, which appears to show Gannon getting into a truck earlier on the day he was last seen, said the truck belongs to Letecia Stauch.

LATEST STORIES: