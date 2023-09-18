HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County Environmental Resources is hosting a free household hazardous waste collection event for all Haysville residents.

It will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, in the parking lot of the Haysville City Hall, 200 W. Grand Ave.

Sedgwick County says Haysville residents may drop off items, including paint, aerosols, batteries, used motor fluids, lawn and garden chemicals, household cleaners and fluorescent light bulbs for recycling or proper disposal at no charge.

Items that will not be accepted include tires, electronics, ammunition, explosives, empty containers and controlled substances.

The event is intended for individual households, not businesses.

For more information, contact the Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Facility by calling 316-660-7464 or by clicking here.