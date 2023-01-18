WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County Commissioner Sarah Lopez had a good reason to miss the Sedgwick County Commission meeting on Wednesday — but she didn’t.

Lopez gave birth to twins on Tuesday and then joined the commission meeting via Zoom on Wednesday.

“We are joined by a new celebrity,” Commission Chairman Pete Meitzner said before starting the meeting. “For the last few months, we’ve been a commission of seven, but, Sarah we are now five. Congratulations a bunch, and if you want to say anything, welcome to the world.”

“The girls were born yesterday, a little bit early, so they’re going to take some time in the NICU (neonatal intensive care unit), but they didn’t need oxygen or anything, so it looks like we’re going to be able to promote them to the special unit pretty soon,” Lopez said.

She said she and the twins are doing well.

“Just excited to share that my daughters are here and they’re healthy, and I’m doing good, so couldn’t really have asked for anything better,” she added.

Lopez said she wanted to take part in the meeting.

“I appreciate you letting me get on today over Zoom, and I’ll still participate in getting to vote on some of these things that are important.”

Lopez posted a message on social media saying that the twins both weigh more than four pounds each.

“Both babies are healthy and doing well, as am I,” she posted. “Thank you so much for the thoughts and prayers that came our way over the last few days. They are much appreciated!”