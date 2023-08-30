WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County is hosting a job fair on Thursday, Aug. 31. It will be from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Evergy Connect Center, 111 Ellis St.

Sedgwick County has several departments with various open positions. To see a complete list of Sedgwick County careers, click here.

Sedgwick County’s website says it is now offering sign-on bonuses for the following positions:

Correction Cooks – $500

Emergency Communications Call Takers and Dispatchers – $1,500

Corrections Officers, Senior Corrections Officers, Shift Supervisors, Assistant Shift Supervisors – $1,500

Facilities Maintenance Positions – $1,500

Corrections Intensive Supervisors Officers – $2,500

EMS Paramedics – $2,500

COMCARE Case Managers – $2,500

COMCARE Senior Social Workers, Clinical Social Workers, Team Supervisors, Program Managers, Compliance/Performance Positions – $5,000

The job fair is free and open to the public. No pre-registration is required.