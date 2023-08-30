WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County is hosting a job fair on Thursday, Aug. 31. It will be from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Evergy Connect Center, 111 Ellis St.
Sedgwick County has several departments with various open positions. To see a complete list of Sedgwick County careers, click here.
Sedgwick County’s website says it is now offering sign-on bonuses for the following positions:
- Correction Cooks – $500
- Emergency Communications Call Takers and Dispatchers – $1,500
- Corrections Officers, Senior Corrections Officers, Shift Supervisors, Assistant Shift Supervisors – $1,500
- Facilities Maintenance Positions – $1,500
- Corrections Intensive Supervisors Officers – $2,500
- EMS Paramedics – $2,500
- COMCARE Case Managers – $2,500
- COMCARE Senior Social Workers, Clinical Social Workers, Team Supervisors, Program Managers, Compliance/Performance Positions – $5,000
The job fair is free and open to the public. No pre-registration is required.