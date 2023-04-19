WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is hosting an in-person job fair for Sedgwick County on Monday, April 24.

If you want to work for an organization of talented individuals who work together day in and day out to provide quality public services to our community, join us for this job fair. Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas

The job fair will take place at the Wichita Workforce Center, 2021 N. Amidon, Suite 1100, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sedgwick County currently has 106 open positions available.

Need assistance with your resume? Contact Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas by calling 316-771-6800 or visiting workforce-ks.com to schedule an appointment.

Any individual with a disability may request accommodations.