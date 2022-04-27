SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County offered a free electronic waste event last week. They collected 75,000 pounds of waste from the community. This week, they are offering the event once more.

The second event of the 2022 Residential Collection will be held from Thursday, April 28, to Saturday, April 30. Hours each day are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Sedgwick County West Yard, 4701 S West St.

Residents of Sedgwick County can bring items such as computers, laptops, printers, televisions, cellphones, batteries, tablets, network devices (routers, modems, etc.), VCRs, DVD players, video games, scanners, fax machines, and more.

This collection is free of charge for recycling or proper disposal and intended for individual households and businesses, not for those that sell or recycle electronics.