WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is informing the public of OffenderWatch, an offender mapping and alerting service.

With Halloween around the corner and trick-or-treaters going door to door, parents and guardians may want to know what dangerous homes to avoid.

“There are approximately 1,700 registered sex offenders, 1,000 violent offenders, and 800 drug offenders in Sedgwick County,” said the SCSO.

The SCSO is encouraging citizens to check any address where they or their family spend time.

To see where registered offenders are living, you can visit the county’s offender search website, sedgwickcounty.org/offender-search.

According to the SCSO, the mapping and address feature found on the website pinpoints exactly where an offender lives.

You can also sign up for free automatic email notifications informing you if an offender moves into your neighborhood.

“The alerts are in real-time and sent out via e-mail as soon as a new offender has registered with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office,” said the SCSO.

For more information, call the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Offender Registration Unit at 316-660-3939.