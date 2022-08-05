WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Zoo is hosting a back-to-school bash on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Guests can enter the Zoo for $3. Members get in free with a membership card and photo ID.

You can now ride the Safari Express at the Zoo. The train takes you on a journey around the entire Zoo, including behind the scenes.

It runs daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It costs $4 for members and $5 for non-members. To buy tickets ahead of time, click here.

You can also touch stingrays and small sharks at Stingray Cove.

It runs daily in the months of April through Oct. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It costs $4 for members and $5 for non-members. For $2, you can upgrade your experience to feed the stingrays. For more information on Stingray Cove, click here. To buy tickets ahead of time, click here.

For other attractions, giraffe feedings and boat rides, click here.