WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Zoo has welcomed a new giraffe.
On Thursday, the Sedgwick County Zoo announced on Facebook that they welcomed Kumi, a 7-year-old male reticulated giraffe.
The Zoo says Kumi came from the Binder Park Zoo in Battle Creek, Mich.
The Sedgwick County Zoo’s former male, Elliot, arrived safely at Binder Park Zoo on Wednesday, Oct. 26.
“The Giraffe swap was based on the Reticulated giraffe SSP’s recommendations for breeding,” the Zoo said.
According to the Zoo, Kumi has already shown interest in interacting with keepers and M.J., as well as exploring his new habitat.
