Sex offenders sue to block Halloween signs

ATLANTA, Ga. (WXIA) – Last year, Georgia’s Butts County Sheriff wanted to make it clear on Halloween who the registered sex offenders were.

He did so by putting warning a sign in front of the home of each of the sex offenders.

“My office took precautions and placed signs indicating ‘No Trick or Treat’ at each registered sex offender’s residence in the County,” Sheriff Gary Long said. “This was done to ensure the safety of our children.”

Now attorneys representing multiple sex offenders have filed a class-action lawsuit against him and his staff, saying the sheriff is violating laws he is sworn to uphold.

“The sex offenders have asked a federal judge to stop my office from placing these signs this year,” Sheriff Long posted this week on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

One of the Atlanta attorneys representing the plaintiffs in the federal lawsuit, Mark Yurachek, says the sheriff is right to protect children but going about it all wrong.

