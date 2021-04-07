Shaq pays for random stranger’s engagement ring

Don't Miss This

by: Andrew Birkle, John Lynch,

Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA, Ga. – A video posted to Instagram shows Shaquille O’Neal paying for a man’s engagement ring at a Georgia jewelry store.

In the video, Shaq passes his personal credit card to the salesman. After buying the ring, Shaq shakes the hand of the man who will soon be popping the question with a brand-new engagement ring.

After the video went viral, Shaq talked about it on TNT on Tuesday night.

“You know what happened yesterday? I was in Zales looking for some loop earrings, and I saw a guy come in. He was so shy… and he was asking “How much do I owe?” Shaq said. “So I asked them, how much is the ring?”

“I’m just trying to make people smile that’s all,” Shaq said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories