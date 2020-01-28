1  of  24
Closings and Delays
Attica - USD 511 Belle Plaine - USD 357 Berean Academy Bucklin - USD 459 Durham-Hillsboro-Lehigh - USD 410 Fairfield - USD 310 Garden City - USD 457 Goessel - USD 411 Halstead-Bentley - USD 440 Haven Public Schools - USD 312 Haviland - USD 474 Hesston - USD 460 Kingman-Norwich - USD 331 Kinsley-Offerle - USD 347 Kiowa County - USD 422 Marion-Florence - USD 408 Minneola - USD 219 Newton - St. Mary Elementary Newton - USD 373 Pretty Prairie - USD 311 Remington-Whitewater - USD 206 Sedgwick Public Schools - USD 439 Skyline Schools - USD 438 Ulysses - USD 214

Sheriff: Man stirs the pot by lighting joint in court

Don't Miss This
Posted: / Updated:

This undated photo provided by the Wilson Country Sheriff’s Office shows Spencer Alan Boston. Authorities in Tennessee say Boston lit a marijuana cigarette in court while expressing his views on marijuana legalization. News outlets report Boston, 20, was arrested Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, and charged with disorderly conduct and simple possession after sparking up in the courtroom. (Wilson Country Sheriff’s Office via AP)

LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — The rapper Afroman famously sang about how getting high on marijuana prevented him from going to court. A Tennessee man decided to combine the two when he lit a marijuana cigarette in the courtroom, authorities said.

Spencer Alan Boston, 20, was arrested Monday and charged with disorderly conduct and simple possession after sparking up in the courtroom, news outlets reported.

Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan said Boston was in court Monday on a simple drug possession charge. Boston approached the bench to discuss his sentence but instead expressed his views on legalizing marijuana.

Boston reached in his pocket, pulled out a marijuana cigarette, lit it, smoked it and was immediately taken into custody, Bryan said.

Sheriff’s Office Lt. Scott Moore said the courtroom crowd chuckled. It’s unclear whether Boston lit up a joint or a blunt but Bryan said the defendant’s marijuana did have a strong odor.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories