Shot of a lifetime: Backwards buzzer-beater!

Don't Miss This

by: WESH-TV

Posted: / Updated:

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – A Florida 12-year-old girl is a viral sensation after making not one, but two amazing shots during middle school basketball games over the past two weeks.

The first came when Myli Harpold hit a half court shot with less than four seconds left in the first quarter of her game.

That was amazing enough, but not to be out done by a shot that followed this week.

Again with seconds left on the clock and double teamed, Myli heaved the ball over the back of her head, hitting the shot without looking at the basket.

“I threw it behind my back, and I just happened to make it. It was all luck,” Harpold says.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories