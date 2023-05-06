WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Saturday, six splash pads in Wichita opened for the summer!

Wichita Aquatics, along with the support of Wichita Public Works, opened the following splash pads, including two new ones:

Buffalo: 10201 W. Hardtner Ave.

Edgemoor: 5813 E. 9th St. N.

Evergreen: 2700 N. Woodland Ave

Harrison (new): 1300 S. Webb Rd.

Planeview (new): 2819 Fees S.

Riverside: 720 Nims

Harrison splash pad (Courtesy: Wichita Park & Recreation) Edgemoor splash pad (Courtesy: Wichita Park & Recreation)

Wichita Park & Recreation says they are working to get the remaining six locations opened for the summer. All splash pad locations will be open by Monday, May 29.

“Fun fact… all fountains are designed to be water conscious. To start the water fountains at a splash pad, the activator button on site must be pushed,” says Wichita Park & Recreation.

No admission fee is required to enter the city’s splash pads. Children and adults are encouraged to play, but no pets are allowed.

Wichita Park & Recreation recommends the following guidelines and rules:

Do not drink the water

If ill, do not visit a splash pad

Children in diapers should wear leakproof pull-ups

To learn more about the splash pads and track the process of the remaining splash pads, click here.