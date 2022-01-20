Slipknot announces 2022 tour stop at INTRUST

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Slipknot is coming to the INTRUST Bank Arena on Saturday, March 29, featuring special guests In This Moment and Jinjer. This will be the third stop on their 2022 Knotfest Roadshow tour.

The tour will take place over two legs, bringing in new special guests for the tour’s second leg. The first leg features In This Moment and Jinger, and the second features Cypress Hill and Ho99o9. There will be a total of 20 stops in each leg.

If you cannot make it to the show in Wichita on March 29, Slipknot will return to Kansas on June 7 for a show in Bonner Springs at the Azura Amphitheater. This will be during their second leg of the tour.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday, Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. through selectaseat.com, by phone at 855-755 SEAT or in person at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena.

The band released statements alongside the tour announcement, sharing how excited they are, especially with everything that is going on in the world right now.

“It feels so good to get back out on the road with our Culture. Get ready for a brand new experience. See you soon,” said Slipknot’s clown.

“Even with everything going on in the world right now, we’re still extremely excited to come back out in the states, with two different, exciting packages. Whether it’s In This Moment and Jinjer, or Cypress and Ho99o9, we pride ourselves in bringing our fans the epicenter of our music and art. Come celebrate with us, and try to stay as safe as we will be,” said frontman Corey Taylor.

The tour will be part of Live Nation’s Live Stubs, which provides a digital collectible LFT ticket stub to the ticket holder, free with ticket purchase. Fans can view, share, gift, trade, and resell their live stubs on Livenation.com.

2022 Knotfest Roadshow with special guests In This Moment and Jinger

DateLocationVenue
March 16Fargo, North DakotaFARGODOME
March 18Omaha, NebraskaCHI Health Center
March 19Wichita, KansasINTRUST Bank Arena
March 22Memphis, TennesseeFedExForum
March 23Tulsa, OklahomaBOK Center
March 25North Little Rock, ArkansasSimmons Bank Arena
March 26Durant, OklahomaChoctaw Grand Theatre
March 29Birmingham, AlabamaLegacy Arena at the BJCC
March 30 N. Charleston, South CarolinaNorth Charleston Coliseum
April 1Greensboro, North CarolinaGreensboro Coliseum Complex
April 2Reading, PennsylvaniaSantander Arena
April 4Cleveland, OhioRocket Mortage FieldHouse
April 6Green Bay, WisconsinResch Center
April 7Peoria, IllinoisPeoria Civic Center
April 9Minneapolis, MinnesotaTarget Center
April 11Winnipeg, Manitoba, CanadaCanada Life Centre
April 12Regina, Saskatchewan, CanadaBrandt Centre
April 14Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, CanadaSaskTel Centre
April 15Edmonton, Alberta, CanadaRogers Place
April 17Vancouver, British Columbia, CanadaPepsi Live at Rogers Arena

2022 Knotfest Roadshow with special guests Cypress Hill and Ho99o9

DateLocationVenue
May 18University Park, PennsylvaniaBryce Jordan Center
May 20Brooklyn, New YorkBarclays Center
May 21Providence, Rhode IslandDunkin’ Donuts Center
May 22Manchester, New HampshireSNHU Arena
May 24Albany, New YorkMVP Arena
May 26Montreal, Québec, CanadaBell Centre
May 28Québec City, Québec, CanadaVideotron Centre
May 29Ottawa, Ontario, CanadaCanadian Tire Centre
May 30Toronto, OntarioBudweiser Stage
June 1Cincinnati, OhioHeritage Bank Center
June 2Grand Rapids, MichiganVan Andel Arena
June 4East Troy, WisconsinAlpine Valley Music Theatre
June 5Moline, IllinoisTaxSlayer Center
June 7Bonner Springs, KansasAzura Amphitheater
June 9Colorado Springs, ColoradoThe Broadmoor World Arena
June 11Nampa, IdahoFord Idaho Center
June 13Seattle, WashingtonClimate Pledge Arena
June 14Ridgefield, WashingtonRV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
June 17Las Vegas, NevadaMGM Garden Arena
June 18Chula Vista, CaliforniaNorth Island Credit Union

