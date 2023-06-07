WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Snoop Dogg is returning to Wichita.

The platinum-selling artist, actor, and cultural icon will perform at Intrust Bank Arena Friday, July 14, at 7:30 p.m. He will be joined by multi-platinum artists Whiz Kalifa and the Ying Tang Twins.

Snoop Dogg performed to a sold-out crowd at Wave in July 2021.

Kalifa is known for hits like “Black and Yellow,” “Roll Up,” “No Sleep,” “We DemBoyz,” and “See You Again.” He recently played George Clinton in the movie “Spinning Gold” which was released in March.

The Ying Yang Twins are known for their 2000 breakout single “Whistle While You Twurk,” and went multi-platinum with their albums “Me & My Brother” and “U.S.A. (United State of Atlanta).” They co-starred with Snoop Dogg in the 2004 cult classic “Soul Plane.”

Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 9, at 10 a.m. They can be purchased online at selectaseat.com, by calling 855-755-SEAT (7328), or in person at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at Intrust Bank Arena. There are a limited number of VIP packages and experiences available.