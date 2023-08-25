WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The day before Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park celebrated its grand opening, it celebrated a special birthday.

Phyllis Lowery of Wichita celebrated her 93rd birthday on Friday, Aug. 18, at the adventure park with friends and family, enjoying pizza, cake, and flying high on the Sky Rider.

The Sky Rider is a zipline-like experience.

“It was an honor to spend this special day with Phyllis,” said owner Jon Becker. “Phyllis has the heart of an adventurer, and she even wanted to ride the Sky Rider twice. She lives life to the fullest every single day and got to check the Sky Rider off of her bucket list.”

Urban Air offers many attractions, which vary by location. The Wichita location includes a warrior course, wall climbing, wipeout course, a drop zone, a tumble track, a ropes course, trampolines, dodge ball, and a slam-dunk zone. It is also available for parties like Lowery’s.

The adventure park is located at 8545 W. Irving St. and is open every day of the week at various times.