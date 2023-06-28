WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Fourth of July is right around the corner, and some Wichita facilities will be closed.

A news release from a City spokesperson says the following amenities will be closed in observance of Independence Day.

  • City Hall,
  • Neighborhood resource centers,
  • Transit administration offices
  • Wichita Public Library locations
  • Park administration offices and recreation centers
  • Botanica
  • CityArts
  • Mid-American All-Indian Museum
  • Wichita Art Museum
  • Cowtown
  • Great Plains Nature Center
  • Environmental Health office
  • WATER Center
  • Animal Shelter
  • Brooks Landfill

Some locations will have modified hours:

  • Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Kansas Wildlife Exhibit will be feeding immediately following the parade
  • O.J. Watson Park will close at 6 p.m., with rides closing at 5 p.m.
  • Wichita swimming pools will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Splash pads will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wichita public golf courses will be open at regular hours.

Additionally, the City says there will be no Wichita Transit or Paratransit service on July 4.

