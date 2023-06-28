WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Fourth of July is right around the corner, and some Wichita facilities will be closed.

A news release from a City spokesperson says the following amenities will be closed in observance of Independence Day.

City Hall,

Neighborhood resource centers,

Transit administration offices

Wichita Public Library locations

Park administration offices and recreation centers

Botanica

CityArts

Mid-American All-Indian Museum

Wichita Art Museum

Cowtown

Great Plains Nature Center

Environmental Health office

WATER Center

Animal Shelter

Brooks Landfill

Some locations will have modified hours:

Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Kansas Wildlife Exhibit will be feeding immediately following the parade

O.J. Watson Park will close at 6 p.m., with rides closing at 5 p.m.

Wichita swimming pools will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Splash pads will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wichita public golf courses will be open at regular hours.

Additionally, the City says there will be no Wichita Transit or Paratransit service on July 4.

