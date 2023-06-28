WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Fourth of July is right around the corner, and some Wichita facilities will be closed.
A news release from a City spokesperson says the following amenities will be closed in observance of Independence Day.
- City Hall,
- Neighborhood resource centers,
- Transit administration offices
- Wichita Public Library locations
- Park administration offices and recreation centers
- Botanica
- CityArts
- Mid-American All-Indian Museum
- Wichita Art Museum
- Cowtown
- Great Plains Nature Center
- Environmental Health office
- WATER Center
- Animal Shelter
- Brooks Landfill
Some locations will have modified hours:
- Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Kansas Wildlife Exhibit will be feeding immediately following the parade
- O.J. Watson Park will close at 6 p.m., with rides closing at 5 p.m.
- Wichita swimming pools will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Splash pads will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wichita public golf courses will be open at regular hours.
Additionally, the City says there will be no Wichita Transit or Paratransit service on July 4.
