PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WXII) - A North Carolina teen is spreading awareness about the benefits of phone-tracking apps, which she says helped save her life following a car crash in Surry County last weekend.

17-year-old Macy Smith’s car hydroplaned and flipped over before going down a ravine on June 7. With her arm pinned under the car, Smith said she couldn’t find her phone, and that the only thing she could touch was her Bible.