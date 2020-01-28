Live Now
Sorry, SweetHeart: popular Valentine’s candy returns, but most are blank

by: Nicholas Erebia

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Jan. 14, 2009 file photo, colored “Sweethearts” candy is held in bulk prior to packaging at the New England Confectionery Company in Revere, Mass. The candies won’t be on store shelves this Valentine’s Day. The New England Confectionary Co., or Necco, had been making the popular candies since 1886. But the company filed for bankruptcy protection last spring. Ohio-based Spangler Candy Co. bought Necco in May. But Spangler said Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, that it didn’t have time to bring Sweethearts to market this Valentine’s season. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

After missing the 2019 Valentine season, SweetHearts conversation candies are returning, but that’s not saying much. Literally.

Source: CandyStore.com

The popular candy was picked up by Spangler Candy Company after the original maker, Necco, filed for bankruptcy in 2018. Although the purchase was made too late for the candies to have a 2019 season, Spangler was determined to revive them for Valentine’s Day 2020.

Unfortunately for Spangler, they ran into a few production obstacles. When Spangler was transferring all of Necco’s equipment from Boston to their own production house in Ohio, some of the equipment, including the printers, was damaged along the way.

As a result, the majority of SweetHearts candies, typically inscribed with sweet nothings, are now just sweets with nothing on them. The folks at candystore.com got their hands on 10 boxes of the candies and marked down how many SweetHearts actually had something on them and how many didn’t. The group found:

  • Only 3% of candies were printed correctly.
  • 8% were cut off and left a partial print on them.
  • 24% were considered to have “unintelligible markings.”
  • A whopping 65% of all candies were blank.

The group was told by a Spangler spokesperson there will be a limited supply of candies this year due to all the production setbacks. Learn more about the heartbreaking SweetHearts mishap, and watch a very disappointing unboxing video here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

