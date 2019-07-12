South Carolina deputy saves newborn baby who stopped breathing

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (NBC) – It started out as a routine traffic stop for a South Carolina deputy last month, but instead of writing a ticket, an officer ended up saving a young life.

Officials say Deputy W. Kimbro pulled over a car for speeding on June 11.

The driver then stepped out saying the 12-day-old baby inside her car had stopped breathing after drinking a bottle.

Deputy Kimbro took the baby and started to perform first aid before placing her on the mother’s lap.

The deputy began to massage her chest trying to get the newborn to breathe again. His heroic actions worked.

She started breathing again and was said to have a “strong pulse” when the paramedics arrived.

Deputy Kimbro was awarded a life-saving medal for his actions.