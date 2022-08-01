SOUTH HAVEN, Kan. (KSNW) — On Saturday, Aug. 6, a ceremony will be held to dedicate the Seargent Evan S. Parker Memorial Highway in South Haven, Parker’s hometown.

Parker, who was assigned to the Army’s 1st Battalion 487th Field Artillery, died from wounds he received during an improvised explosive during an ambush while on patrol in Balad, Iraq, in October of 2005. He was 25 years old.

Sgt. Evan S. Parker in July 2005, months before he was mortally wounded on patrol in Balad, Iraq (Courtesy: Anita Faye Dixon)

With help from the Army, his family was able to be with him at a hospital in Germany when he was removed from life support.

“I know in my heart my son waited for me to get there. I kissed his freckled face, roughed his blond hair and removed him from the ventilator. I promised him: 1. He would never be forgotten. 2. He would always be remembered, and 3. His name would always be spoken,” said Dixon.

Parker was the recipient of the Bronze Star and two Purple Hearts.

The ceremony, organized by Dixon, will take place at the South Haven Community Church, 314 Main, at 2 p.m.

This stretch of highway named in his honor is on U.S. 166. A sign will be designated east of the junction with U.S. 81 at South Haven and another west of Arkansas City.

Parker is survived by his parents, brothers and sons.