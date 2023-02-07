WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Spirit AeroSystems is hosting an hourly job fair Saturday.

The job fair is taking place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Spirit HR Service Center Gymnasium, 3420 S. Oliver Street.

“Candidates will have the opportunity for interviews and on-the-spot job offers for careers to produce the best in aerospace,” Spirit AeroSystems says. “Spirit offers excellent pay and benefits – including tuition assistance – and opportunities for advancement.”

There are multiple hourly manufacturing positions Spirit AeroSystems is hiring for.

For certain manufacturing job codes, Spirit AeroSystems says they are offering paid on-the-job training.

Spirit Aerosystems says they are also offering a $3,000 sign-on bonus to hourly workers.