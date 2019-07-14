St. Louis couple rolls all 7’s and 11’s with daughter’s birth

by: Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) – A St. Louis couple has rolled all 7s and 11s with the birth of their daughter.

J’Aime Brown was born at 7:11 p.m. on July 7, which convenience store chain 7-Eleven marks as 7-Eleven Day. Her birth weight? Seven pounds and 11 ounces, obviously.

TV station Fox 2 reports that Rachel Langford and Johntez Brown are thrilled and that the hospital says the mother and baby are doing well.

