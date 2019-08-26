Starbucks adding a new pumpkin spice latte drink to its menu

Fans of Starbucks’ pumpkin spice latte are falling all over themselves because Tuesday they’ll finally be able to pester their local baristas for their beloved, creamy, pumpkiny beverage.

But here is more good news. Not only will the classic pumpkin drink be back, but there’s going to be a new drink on the menu.

The pumpkin cream cold brew. It’s cold brew and vanilla, topped with pumpkin cream cold foam and a dusting of pumpkin spice.

Of course, Starbucks is hoping the pumpkin craze pays off. It already makes nearly half a billion dollars a year selling pumpkin spice lattes.

Other fall favorites will be back on the menu Tuesday too.

