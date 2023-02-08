WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Starlite Drive-In Wichita has announced its 2023 opening season weekend will be on Friday, Feb. 17 and Saturday, Feb. 18.

Here is what will be shown on the outdoor big screens on both nights:

Star 1:

7 p.m. – Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (PG-13)

9:10 p.m. – Avatar: The Way of Water (PG-13)

To buy tickets for Friday, click here. To buy tickets for Saturday, click here.

Star 2:

7:20 p.m. – Knock at the Cabin (R)

9:05 p.m. – M3GAN (PG-13)

To buy tickets for Friday, click here. To buy tickets for Saturday, click here.

General information:

Adult tickets (12 & up) are $9 each. Kid tickets are $5 each. Anyone 2 and younger is free. There are no refunds.

If you leave, you will not be allowed re-entry.

You cannot switch sides.

Gates to the Starlite Drive-In open one hour prior to the showtime of the first movie.

The Starlite Drive-In offers food and drinks. No outside food or drinks are permitted.

For more information on the Starlite Drive-In experience, visit starlitefun.com.