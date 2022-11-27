BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

What early deals for Cyber Monday are best?

Although Black Friday already feels like a distant memory, that doesn’t mean the deals have come to an end. They haven’t even slowed down. In fact, with Cyber Monday happening tomorrow, the sales are actually ramping up. If you missed out on an item or just remembered something you forgot to add to your shopping list, now may be the best time to buy because the discounts are low and the inventory is high.

We’ve been keeping our eye on all the popular items and have noticed you can already get substantial savings on an Apple Watch, an Ugg comforter set, a JBL wireless speaker and more. To help you quickly find the products you want most, we’ve curated a comprehensive list and organized it according to popular retailers. In this list, you can find early Cyber Monday deals from Amazon, Walmart, Wayfair, Bed, Bath and Beyond, and Target.

Updated: November 27, 8 a.m. PT

Trending deals from Amazon and Roomba

iRobot Roomba i3 EVO: 35% off

This features powerful suction capabilities and a 75-minute runtime. It suggests cleaning times based on your habits and the season. It’s an ideal gift for pet owners.

Sold by Amazon

2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop: 20% off

This has robust privacy features to keep your data safe. The Retina display is ideal for watching movies or viewing photos. It’s fast and easy to use.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series: 22% off

This 50-inch TV features 4K video resolution and voice-command capabilities. It’s compatible with most streaming apps. It has three HDMI ports, so you can connect all of your favorite devices.

Sold by Amazon

Echo Buds and other early Cyber Monday deals on Amazon

Echo Buds 2nd Generation: 42% off

These comfortable earbuds feature active noise cancellation so you can enjoy your music in peace. They are comfortable and available in two colors. They’re compatible with Amazon Alexa, Siri and Google Voice Assistant.

Sold by Amazon

5-Outlet Surge Protector: 32% off

Not only does this power strip protect your delicate electronic gadgets, it has three intelligent USB charging ports that auto-adjust the charging rate to provide an optimum power flow. For convenience, it has two mounting holes in back.

Sold by Amazon

Panasonic Lumix S5 Mirrorless Camera: 25% off

This lightweight camera can capture stunning 4K photos. It does a top-notch job of focusing on your subject. It’s dust- and splash-resistant.

Sold by Amazon

DII Terry Collection Waffle Dish Towel Set: 48% off

Dish towels are essential cleaning tools. They’re lightweight and absorbent, and they dry quickly. This set of four can be machine-washed with cold water for ease of care. They are available in a wide range of colors that can match any kitchen’s decor.

Sold by Amazon

SteelSeries Arctis 9 Gaming Headset: 11% off

This headset is compatible with PC and numerous gaming consoles. It lasts around 20 hours when fully charged.

Sold by Amazon

Other top early Cyber Monday deals on Amazon

Apple Watch SE and other early Cyber Monday deals on Walmart

Apple Watch SE: 47% off

A smartwatch is a convenient gadget. The Apple Watch, however, can be a life-saving device. This model monitors your activity and can detect if you take a fall. If you do, it automatically calls emergency services for you.

Sold by Walmart

Chefman Barista Pro Espresso Machine: 29% off

This desirable espresso machine can brew single- or double-shot espressos that are cafe-quality. It features one-touch operation and a built-in milk frother for convenience.

Sold by Walmart

MSA3-W Air Purifier: 43% off

If someone in your household suffers from allergies, this air purifier can be a life-changing device. It can remove pollen, odor, smoke, pet hair, dander and more from a larger room in about an hour, so everyone can breathe easier.

Sold by Walmart

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum: 51% off

The shark is a powerful upright vacuum with deep-cleaning capabilities. It has a self-cleaning brushroll and a detachable canister so you can easily clean above the floor areas as well.

Sold by Walmart

This monitor has a super-high density that allows you to view more without scrolling or zooming. It is large enough to multitask using a single monitor while the low-input lag mode means faster and smoother gaming.

Sold by Walmart

Other top early Cyber Monday deals on Walmart

Dyson cordless stick vacuum and other early Cyber Monday deals on Wayfair

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum: 44% off

Dyson is the top name in vacuums. This model has the strongest suction available in a cordless stick vacuum. It’s made with two cleaning heads: one that is designed for hard floors and one that is designed for carpets.

Sold by Wayfair

Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster: 30% off

One of the best appliances for the kitchen is the air fryer. This countertop model is a multifunction unit that can bake, broil, warm, toast and more. The adjustable temperature goes up to 450 degrees, while the nonstick interior is easy to clean.

Sold by Wayfair

Kohler Toilet Seat Bidet: 55% off

If you haven’t tried one, you just don’t realize how fresh a bidet can make you feel. This model has adjustable pressure and temperature controls for added comfort. The air-drying system and odor control are much appreciated features.

Sold by Wayfair

GE Appliances Freestanding Range: 29% off

This four-burner gas stove comes in an elegant black. It has a 4.8-cubic-foot capacity. The intuitive controls are conveniently located on the front of the range for easy access.

Sold by Wayfair, Home Depot and Best Buy

Ayesha Curry Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set: 64% off

A cookware set is a kitchen essential. This 12-piece set comes with two saucepans, two frying pans, one saute pan, a Dutch oven, lids and utensils. The double-riveted handles deliver a secure and confident grip.

Sold by Wayfair and Kohl’s

The KitchenAid stand mixer is a heavy-duty appliance that gives you a refreshing versatility in the kitchen. It comes with a 5-quart stainless steel bowl and offers 10 speeds and an impressive amount of power.

Sold by Wayfair

Other top early Cyber Monday deals on Wayfair

KitchenAid stand mixer and other early Cyber Monday deals on Bed, Bath and Beyond

KitchenAid Stand Mixer: 22% off

A stand mixer is a versatile kitchen appliance that can perform a wide variety of functions. This favorite brand has 10 speeds for control, rubber feet for stability and a 5-quart stainless steel bowl for mixing.

Sold by Bed, Bath and Beyond

SodaStream Sparkling Water Maker: 40% off

A soda maker lets you make sparkling water at home. This modern-looking model has quick-connect technology so it is easy to swap out CO2 cylinders. You can carbonate to your desired level of fizziness at the touch of a button.

Sold by Bed, Bath and Beyond and Kohl’s

Keurig K-Select Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: 29% off

When you only want one cup of coffee, you don’t need a large machine. This single-cup model is compact and lets you brew your favorite coffee in less than a minute.

Sold by Bed, Bath and Beyond

Breville Juice Fountain Plus: 25% off

Using a Breville juicer is not the same as using other models. This is a top-shelf item that offers power and convenience to juice whole fruits without the need for pre-chopping. It has two speeds and is designed for easy cleaning.

Sold by Bed, Bath and Beyond

UGG Brody 4-Piece Reversible Comforter Set: 50% off

This comforter is exactly what you need to make sleeping a warm and cozy event no matter how cold it gets. One side is plush while the other is sherpa. Purchase includes a blanket and throw pillow.

Sold by Bed, Bath and Beyond

Other top early Cyber Monday deals on Bed, Bath and Beyond

Xbox Series X and other early Cyber Monday deals on Target

Xbox Series S: 17% off

This comes with an Xbox Console and wireless controller. It’s an ideal choice for gamers who prefer digital games over physical discs.

Sold by Target

Jurassic World Dominion: Super Colossal Giganotosaurus: 46% off

Now your kids can get the the star of Jurassic World Dominion: the Super Colossal Giganotosaurus. This giant toy dinosaur has posable arms and legs and an extra-wide jaw that opens and closes.

Sold by Target

Google Nest Mini: 59% off

This tiny device gives you one compact and convenient place to listen to all of your music and control your compatible smart devices. Wherever you want to place it, you’ll get the ability to control your environment and entertainment using just your voice.

Sold by Target

Dyson V8 Origin Vacuum: 35% off

Dyson vacuums are an example of a product that lives up to its reputation. This model can run up to 40 minutes, giving you time to clean your entire home with a level of power that is only possible with Dyson.

Sold by Target

JBL Go3 Wireless Speaker: 50% off

When you want to get the best sound from your handheld device, you need to connect to a Bluetooth speaker. This portable model from JBL may be tiny, but it offers a huge sound along with up to five hours of battery life.

Sold by Target

Other top early Cyber Monday deals on Target

Keep up with the best holiday deals with BestReviews.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.