HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas State Fair will be offering a special “Cyber Monday” online-only deal.

Starting at 8 a.m. on Nov. 28, wristbands that allow for unlimited rides on the Kansas State Fair Midway during Wristband Days will be on sale for $25. The wristbands are typically $35.

There is a limit of 10. For each wristband you purchase, you will receive a voucher that can be exchanged at any Midway ticket booth for a wristband.

In order to get the discount, you will need a promo code. You will need to sign up for email updates from the Kansas State Fair to receive the promo code.

The 2023 Wristband Days are:

Friday, Sept. 8

Tuesday, Sept. 12

Wednesday, Sept. 13

Thursday, Sept. 14

Friday, Sept. 15

Sunday, Sept. 17

The wristband vouchers can also be purchased in person at the state fair administration office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 28 only. For more information, visit the Kansas State Fair website.