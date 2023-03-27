Sign text closeup for help wanted with red and white colors by entrance to store shop business building (Courtesy: GettyImages)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The State of Kansas is holding a statewide Virtual Job Fair on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The job fair is for open positions with state agencies. The State of Kansas currently has nearly 900 open positions that need to be filled.

The open positions include full, part-time, and internship opportunities. Many of the positions include healthcare benefits, employee discounts, and retirement plans.

Those who wish to take part in the virtual job fair will need to register in advance. For more information, visit the KANSASWORKS website.