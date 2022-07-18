WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A statewide virtual job fair, hosted by KANSASWORKS, will take place from 8 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20, through 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 21.

Since the beginning of 2020, Kansas has conducted virtual job fairs with hundreds of employers and job seekers participating. Through virtual job fairs, job seekers are allowed to apply, live chat and interview virtually with employers participating in the event.

“In June, Kansas reported the lowest unemployment rate in recorded history at 2.3%, while the rest of the nation holds steady — a testament to the KANSASWORKS team’s efforts,” said Kansas Governor Laura Kelly. “The team has been dedicated and passionate about making sure there are as many avenues as possible to connect every Kansan who wants a job to employment.”

To participate in the virtual job fair, registration is required, regardless of previous participation.

The Virtual Statewide Job Fair portal features a Job Seeker Training video, a list of participating employers and channels for attendees to register and log in.

Job seekers are encouraged to dress professionally, as employers may request to engage in a video interview.

Participants can use any digital device. Any individual with a disability may request accommodations by contacting their nearest workforce center at 877-509-6757.

