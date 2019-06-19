Steer breaks World Record for longest horns

CLAY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) – A Texas longhorn in Alabama has broken the Guiness World Record for longest horns.

The steer, named Poncho Via, broke the record on May 8, with its horns measuring 10 feet, 7.4 inches long. To add some perspective that’s wider than the Statue of Liberty’s face and double the size of a concert grand piano.

Experts say as long as Poncho Via is alive, his horns will continue to grow.

Poncho Via lives on a ranch in Clay County. His family said he’s a gentle giant, who loves to eat carrots, apples and even marshmallows.