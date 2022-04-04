(Courtesy Sedgwick County Zoo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Zoo announced Monday that its new exhibit, Stingray Cove, will open Friday, April 15.

Stingray Cove is an interactive attraction that will let visitors get up close and hands-on with a variety of stingrays and small sharks, all swimming in a shallow saltwater pool.

The cost to enjoy Stingray Cove is $5 a person or $4 a person for zoo members. Children 2 and under are free.

Guests can upgrade their experience by feeding the rays for $2 a cup of food.

Stingray Cove will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will close for the winter in October and reopen each April.