1  of  25
Closings and Delays
Cimarron-Ensign - USD 102 Circle - USD 375 Deerfield - USD 216 Dighton Friendship Meals Dodge City Community College Finney County Friendship Meals and Meals on Wheels Finney County Senior Center Finney County Transit Garden City - St. Dominic Catholic School Garden City - St. Mary Elementary Garden City - USD 457 Greeley County Schools - USD 200 Haysville Oatville Community Church Kearny County Senior Center and Friendship Meals Kismet-Plains - USD 483 Lakin - USD 215 Meade - USD 226 Minneola - USD 219 Moscow Public Schools - USD 209 Nickerson - USD 309 Satanta - USD 507 Stanton County - USD 452 Sublette - USD 374 Wichita Believers Southern Baptist Church Wichita Northside Church of Christ

Stolen Lamborghinis crash; man says, ‘I just made a mistake’

Don't Miss This
Posted: / Updated:
19wayland

In this Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 photo, a police officer photographs one of two stolen Lamborghinis that were recovered following crash in Malden, Mass. (Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via AP)

WAYLAND, Mass. (AP) — A man who was charged with stealing a pair of Lamborghini SUVs that were then damaged in a crash says he was picked up along the way and wasn’t involved with the theft.

The $200,000 luxury vehicles were stolen from Herb Chambers Lamborghini Boston in suburban Wayland around 3 a.m. on Tuesday. The two Lamborghinis and a Kia crashed in Malden at about 8 a.m. Tuesday, police said. The Kia’s driver was taken to the hospital.

Elijah McKinney, 18, was arrested at the scene. He pleaded not guilty Tuesday to receiving a stolen motor vehicle and resisting arrest, Malden police Capt. Marc Gatcomb told The Boston Globe. McKinney was released to home confinement and ordered to wear a GPS monitor.

Police are still seeking two other people who fled after the crash.

Officers responded to the dealership after being notified by an alarm company of a break-in, said Wayland police Lt. Sean Gibbons. One of the showroom windows was shattered, and a large rock was near the window, WCVB-TV reported.

It appears the suspects were able to remove the keys for the cars that were in the front lot and drive off, Gibbons said.

McKinney told WCVB-TV that he regrets his involvement, but that he was not at the dealership when the cars were stolen.

“I wasn’t involved with the stealing of the vehicles. I was just picked up,” McKinney said. “I just made a mistake.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories