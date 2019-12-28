Store owner reminds Colorado residents elk are for looking, not petting

ESTES PARK, Colo. (KDVR/CNN) – An elk locals like to call ‘Snots’ is a fixture at the Country Super Market in Estes Park.

People who visit the shop tend to be amazed by his size and serenity.

“Quite clearly this time of the year, he’s just as mellow as they come.”

Scott Webermeier, who owns the market, finds himself fending off folks from the elk more often than he’d like.

“It’s absolutely inappropriate to feed them or try to pet them,” Webermeier stated.

The thing most people don’t understand while they’re trying to feed or pet an elk is they’re actually doing it harm.

Not only is it illegal in Colorado state, but according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, feeding an elk can make them become habituated to people.

And even though an elk can look friendly, they could turn fierce in a flash! While this elk appears to be nodding, the lady in the video might think he’s asking to be pet. But wildlife officials say that’s actually a defense move.

“I don’t know, couldn’t guarantee he’s not going to get aggressive. But as he’s reaching for that apple, he might boink you in the head or something of that nature.”

The best advice: keep your distance, like from the inside of a vehicle.

“The four foot away selfie with your back to him probably isn’t the wisest choice in the universe.”

If the elk were to attack, he would likely have to be put down.

“They’re gorgeous animals and at a distance something to admire but, not the pony across the street by any means.”

