WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Riverfest drone light show scheduled for Sunday, June 5, has been moved to an earlier time.

The drone light show will now launch at 9:30 p.m. at Exploration Place, 300 N. McLean Blvd.

The drone light show is being moved due to expected upcoming weather.

“Exploration Place has been monitoring the weather closely and consulting with meteorologists related to tonight’s Drone Light Show,” said Laura Roddy, chief advancement officer at Exploration Place. “As a precaution, we will launch the drones at 9:30 p.m. tonight in order to give our guests ample time to return home after the show before any overnight thunderstorms.”

There are over 200 synchronized drones choreographed to music in the light drone show.

To watch at Exploration Place, click here for tickets. You can also watch the drone show for free along the Arkansas River, although you might not be able to hear the music.

To stay up-to-date with the festival, download the Riverfest mobile app in the Apple Store or Google Play.