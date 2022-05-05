WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 8. One of the most gifted Mother’s Day gifts is a floral arrangement.

You can support fellow Wichitans by buying locally. Below is a list of locally-owned flowers shops:

Ana’s Flower Shop

Ana’s Flower Shop is locally owned.

This shop is located at 2203 W Douglas Ave.

To purchase flowers, you can visit them in person, call 316-202-8861, or go online to anasflowershopict.com.

Beards Floral Design

Beards Floral Design was founded in Wichita in the Spring of 2009.

The store is located at 5425 E Central Ave. Their hours are 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

To purchase flowers, you can visit them in person, call 316-300-8711, or go online to beardsfloral.com.

Free State Flora LLC

Free State Flora LLC sells locally grown flowers, as well as fresh and dried bouquets. They do weddings and custom floral art too.

This shop is located at 2910 E Douglas. Their hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. They are closed Sunday through Tuesday.

To purchase flowers, you can visit them in person, call 316-364-4015, or go online to freestateflora.com.

Hundred Acre Floral

Hundred Acre Floral is a locally owned and operated online flower shop in Wichita.

You can order flowers online anytime.

To purchase flowers, you can call them at 316-302-5465 or go online to hundredacrefloral.com.

Lilie’s Flower Shop

Lilie’s Flower Shop is family-owned and operated and has been serving Wichitans since 1999.

The shop is located at 1095 N Greenwich. Their hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. They are closed on Sundays.

To assure on-time delivery during Mother’s Day, Lilie’s Flower Shop asks that you place your order at least two days beforehand.

To purchase flowers, you can visit them in person, call 316-247-8584 or go online to liliesflowershop.com.

Moore Flowers

Moore Flowers is locally owned and operated and has been serving Wichitans since 1947.

This store is located at 10312 W Maple St. Their hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. They are closed on weekends.

To purchase flowers, you can visit them in person, call 316-263-3234, or go online to mooreflowerswichita.com.

Temptations Flower Shop

Temptations Flower Shop is locally owned and operated.

This shop is located at 2311 N Arkansas. Their hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. They are closed on Sundays.

To purchase flowers, you can visit them in person, call 316-871-5205 or go online to temptationflowershopwichita.com.

Tillie’s Flower Shop

Tillie’s Flower Shop is locally owned and operated and has been serving Wichitans since 1876, making it the oldest business in Wichita owned by the same family, according to their website.

The shop is located at 3701 E Harry St. Tillie’s second location, located at 715 N West St, is temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Their hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

To purchase flowers, you can visit them in person, call 316-687-0630, or go online to tilliesflowers.com.

Did we miss your local flower shop? Email connect3news@ksn.com with the name of your local flower shop, the location, hours of operation and a link to the website.