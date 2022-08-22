WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Every third Sunday for the remaining months of Nov. and Dec., Festive ICT is hosting Shop & Grub at Naftzger Park, 601 E Douglas Ave, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

At Shop & Grub, a variety of vendors sell items such as accessories, art, home goods, jewelry, vintage clothing, wine and more. While you shop, enjoy music from DJ Magnum and Macrobiotics. Adults 21 and up can even grab an alcoholic beverage provided by Wave ICT.

“The goal is to bring the community together and also showcase the wonderful and amazing vendors we have here in Wichita,” said Nnanna Okpara, the head organizer of Shop & Grub.

Admission to the event is free.

If you are a vendor and would like to participate in Shop & Grub, click here.