Surveillance cameras installed to curb toilet paper theft in Alabama town

BAILEYTON, Ala. (NBC) – City leaders in Baileyton, Alabama are working to bring an end to a recent crime wave. They’re hoping new security cameras will help them crackdown on loss of toilet paper and other supplies at park restrooms.

For the past two years, a spike in toilet paper burglaries have been taking place at local parks, This new measure is expected to wipe out that trend.

“They steal our 12 and 15 inch rolls of toilet paper, then they tear our dispensers up. Our little pump hand soap containers, they steal them,” says Mayor Johnny Dyar. “And then our toilet lids, steal them. It’s ridiculous,” he said.

To help crackdown on the thefts and vandalism, Baileyton has installed 15 new surveillance cameras around town.

“I’d hate for someone to go to jail over toilet paper,” Mayor Dyar says, adding “If you’re hungry, we’ll feed you. If you need toilet paper, we’ll give you toilet paper.”