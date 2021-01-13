Swept away: Good Samaritan rescues man washed off rocks

MORRO BAY, Calif. (KSBY) – A man washed off of a California jetty by a massive wave is alive thanks to the quick actions of several Good Samaritans.

The man was knocked off the rocks and into Morro Bay Monday.

Bystanders say it happened in the blink of an eye.

“On the big ones you usually see a big wave coming and this one kinda came out of nowhere,” witness David Pyle said.

Pyle was recording the waves on in his phone and says he immediately sprung into action once he saw the man off the rocks.

“I thought he was going to be okay but when I didn’t see him on the rocks, I realized he had gotten washed down. I turned off my phone, put it in my pocket, and raced for the water,” Pyle said.

Pyle says once in the water, he was able to get a hold of the man, but then struggled to get back out.