Swept away: Mom warns of dangers posed by large inflatables

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN) – Courtney Kaiser-Sandler, a Michigan mother, is warning others about the danger of jumbo inflatables on open waters.

She watched helplessly as her 6-year-old Sofia drifted out a mile and a half onto Lake Michigan.

“The water was completely still. It was just clear, so the kids got in, Sophia got in along with a couple of her friends,” recalled Courtney Kaiser-Sandler.

She says the kids were just two or three feet from the shoreline when all of the sudden there was panic.

“My friend yelled, ‘Sophia is floating on the raft!’ So we’re all trying to swim towards her and she just kept on going, just like a little sail, and no matter how close we got it was like she was still 10 feet away,” said Kaiser-Sandler.

Sofia was on an inflatable unicorn with nothing but her bathing suit and sunglasses which she says kept her safe.

As Sofia drifted further out, the waves got bigger and the winds got stronger.

Sofia’s mom ran to shore to call the U.S. Coast Guard and 911.

Sofia was about a mile and a half out when she was rescued by Glen Arbor firefighters.