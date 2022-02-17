NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — Jayson Artaz has been the head coach for the men’s basketball team at Bethel College for four years. He’s been a dad for nine.

His titles of “coach” and “dad” often collide.

On Tuesday, Jayson brought his son, 4-year-old Landon, to practice.

“Every once in a while, he (Landon) probably goes once or twice a week, whenever we have a light practice and things like that, he likes to come and hang out with the guys,” said Jayson.

Jayson says the players feel the same about Landon. “They’re always excited when Landon walks in the gym… everybody screams out his name and wants to talk to him.”

At the end of practices, Jayson has his players lineup on the baseline and has one of them shoot a free throw. If they miss it, they all have to run.

At Tuesday’s practice, Landon was shooting around and just happened to walk by his dad when it was time to line up. Jayson decided that Landon would be the one to make the shot.

“I kind of wanted to have some fun that day,” said Jayson. “He stepped right up, was ready to shoot and all of our guys started chanting his name, they were chanting ‘Landon, Landon!’ and then he stepped right up and made the shot and everybody went crazy!”

“Oh, I felt pretty good,” said Landon.

During the celebration of Landon’s shot, you can see him being lifted into the air.

“Yeah, I like going up high,” said Landon.

During practices, Landon says he likes when “A.G.,” Center Adam Gouro, lifts him up to dunk.

“I would say I love those guys just like they were my own kids,” said Jayson. “They make it easy to coach ’em and it makes it so our relationships are going to last a long time, a lot longer than just basketball.”

Although Landon says he likes every sport, when asked what he is going to be when he grows up, he answered, “I think I’m going to be a football player.”

And for advice, Landon says you should not worry about things that have not happened yet.