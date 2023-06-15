ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — Andover will play host to Wichita’s 2023 Taco Fest this Saturday.

Over 25 local restaurants and food trucks will be participating in the festival that is being held at the Capitol Federal Amphitheater in Andover. The festival is from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

There will be live music, the best taco competition, salsa competitions, a jalapeno eating contest, Lucha Libre wrestling, and a VIP Tequila expo for those 21 and up.

Tickets are available at area Dillons stores on the Taco Fest website. Prices start at $15, and children 5 and under get in free. Tickets will be $20 at the gate.

More information:

Cash and card are accepted, but cash is preferred

There is an ATM on site

Tacos are $2

There is a taco limit: Five tacos per person, per order, per taco vendor

No outside food or beverages are allowed, that includes containers

Parking is complimentary

This is a family-friendly event

Lawn chairs are allowed

This is a single-entry event; once you leave, you have to pay to come back

Pet are not allowed unless they are a service animal

Bathrooms and handwash stations are available

The festival will continue rain or shine

There is first-aid on site

Only clear bags are allowed

No weapons or glassware are allowed

Make sure to dress for the weather. Check out KSN’s Storm Track 3 Forecast before you go!

For more information about Wichita’s 2023 Taco Fest, click here.