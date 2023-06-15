ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — Andover will play host to Wichita’s 2023 Taco Fest this Saturday.
Over 25 local restaurants and food trucks will be participating in the festival that is being held at the Capitol Federal Amphitheater in Andover. The festival is from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.
There will be live music, the best taco competition, salsa competitions, a jalapeno eating contest, Lucha Libre wrestling, and a VIP Tequila expo for those 21 and up.
Tickets are available at area Dillons stores on the Taco Fest website. Prices start at $15, and children 5 and under get in free. Tickets will be $20 at the gate.
More information:
- Cash and card are accepted, but cash is preferred
- There is an ATM on site
- Tacos are $2
- There is a taco limit: Five tacos per person, per order, per taco vendor
- No outside food or beverages are allowed, that includes containers
- Parking is complimentary
- This is a family-friendly event
- Lawn chairs are allowed
- This is a single-entry event; once you leave, you have to pay to come back
- Pet are not allowed unless they are a service animal
- Bathrooms and handwash stations are available
- The festival will continue rain or shine
- There is first-aid on site
- Only clear bags are allowed
- No weapons or glassware are allowed
Make sure to dress for the weather. Check out KSN’s Storm Track 3 Forecast before you go!
For more information about Wichita’s 2023 Taco Fest, click here.