WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Take your tastebuds on a trip around the world at the Taste and Tour Food Festival.

According to ICT Wave, there will be different types of cuisine that are Asian, Latin and American-inspired.

“Take your taste buds on a tour across the world here in Wichita,” said ICT Wave.

The Festival is from 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, at Wave ICT, 650 E. 2nd St. N.

General admission tickets for those six and older are $7 each. VIP tickets, which get you early entry, access to reserved balcony seating and a balcony bar, are $15 each. Buy tickets online or at the door.