GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) — The Tanganyika Wildlife Park in Goddard made a “baaaa-utiful” announcement Friday afternoon, and it includes 16 tiny hoofs.

On the afternoon of May 8, the park’s Nigerian Dwarf Goat, Shandy, gave birth to four healthy kids, resulting in two boys and two girls.

Nigerian Dwarg Goat quadruplets (Courtesy:: Tanganyika Wildlife Park)

According to Tanganyika, an average of 90% of Nigerian Dwarf Goats have one or two kids per pregnancy, and commonly, there’s only a 2% chance of a single goat birthing and accepting four kids at once. Sometimes there are unique instances where a single mother can have anywhere from three to six kids in one pregnancy.

“Twins are common and are expected. Triplets can occur, and this also is expected. When they have four that all survive, this is rare,” said the veterinarian who aided in the kidding (the birthing process of goats).

One of the kids was born a runt and is receiving special care, but the new kids can be found in the goat yard at the petting zoo, often exploring the rock pile in the center.

“There are currently thirteen baby goats in the Tanganyika petting zoo, including the new Fantastic Four, ready to be fed, petted, and loved by all their welcome guests,” said Tanganyika in a news release.

To learn more about Tanganyika, including their behind-the-scene tours and animal encounters, click here.