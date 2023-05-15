GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) — Tanganyika Wildlife Park announced the birth of cheetah cubs on Monday.

“We had two different litters, both born on Easter Day! Momma Kasi has two girls while Momma Zuri has two boys and three girls,” Carnivore Kepper Cassie said.

Tanganyika says they are so excited to add to the critically endangered population.

They shared a video of Kasi’s cubs at one-month-old:

“You can tell they don’t quite have full vision yet, and the moment when they look into the camera we ✨believe✨ they’re starting to be able to focus,” Tanganyika said.

