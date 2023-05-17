WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Wednesday’s Wild Side segment, Matt Fouts with Tanganyika Wildlife Park showed off an African penguin.

Beth is 9 years old and the first penguin to be born at the park.

During the segment, Fouts talked about how the penguin’s crest is used to identify them. He said each penguin at the park also wears a band so the keepers can quickly identify and feed them.

Tanganyika gives visitors the chance to swim with a penguin. It starts Memorial Day weekend and goes through October. The park also provides penguin meet and greets.

