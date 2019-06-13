Teacher gives his own shoes to student in need

RICHMOND, Va. (WTVR) – Elementary school graduation day was nearly ruined for a fifth grader in Virginia.

“Our guidance counselor brought the student and his mom to me and said help we need any supplies that you have,” said Bradley Kopelove, art teacher.

Supplies to glue his shoe back together shortly before he walked across the stage to graduate.

“Me being me, sometimes my heart leads me to certain situations,” said Vohn Lewis, substitute teacher.

The glue failed but Vohn Lewis, known to most as Mr. Lewis, wouldn`t.

“I said you can wear my shoes man, I wear a size 10.”

A simple gesture that would go viral.

“I almost cried, I just was so thankful. That’s just how Mr. Lewis is, and I knew that I could count on him,” said Kopelove.

“Its really just something that I’d do any day for any child,” said Lewis.

The student who wouldn’t of been able to have that shining moment without Lewis.

“I told him that he had to make a promise to me because it was nothing for me to do something like that to him. But he has to keep in mind that one day he’s going to be in the position of Mr. Lewis, and he has to do the same thing.”